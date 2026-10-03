MCG suspends JE over unresolved sewer complaint marked ‘resolved’

Gurugram: Hours after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini ordered action against two regional pollution officers over negligence in handling a public complaint, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday suspended a junior engineer for allegedly marking an “unresolved” sewerage complaint as “resolved” on the e-Samadhan portal.

The suspension followed a complaint filed on the e-Samadhan portal regarding sewerage overflow and foul smell in New Colony, Sector 7. (HT Archive)

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MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya ordered the immediate suspension of junior engineer Amit Kumar after a review meeting on public grievances chaired by Saini. Two other junior engineers — Arif Khan and Tilak, engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, a body providing contractual workforce to various state government departments — have been served show-cause notices in separate sewerage complaints from Palam Vihar and Basai village after similar discrepancies were found between the status shown on the portal and the actual situation reported by complainants.

The suspension followed a complaint filed by Satish Kumar Middha on the e-Samadhan portal regarding sewerage overflow and foul smell in New Colony, Sector 7. Kumar had marked the complaint as “resolved.” However, when officials contacted the complainant to verify the status, he reportedly said the problem was not resolved, and the sewerage overflow continued.

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{{^usCountry}} In the Palam Vihar case, an e-Samadhan complaint filed by a resident, Shubham Nagia, regarding sewerage overflow, had also been marked “resolved”. However, verification with the complainant indicated that the problem persisted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Palam Vihar case, an e-Samadhan complaint filed by a resident, Shubham Nagia, regarding sewerage overflow, had also been marked “resolved”. However, verification with the complainant indicated that the problem persisted. {{/usCountry}}

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MCG has issued a show-cause notice to Khan, directing him to submit a written response within three days and appear for a personal hearing before the commissioner on October 5.

MCG has issued a similar notice to Tilak over a sewerage overflow complaint from Basai village and surrounding areas. The complaint had been marked resolved on the portal, but the complainant reported that the problem remained unresolved.

MCG officials said they would examine discrepancies between portal records and the situation on the ground and assign responsibility wherever lapses were established.

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