MCG takeover of Greenwood City, Mayfield Gardens societies by Sept 7

GURUGRAM: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday completed the takeover process of Greenwood City from its developers. Officials said that the takeover of Mayfield Gardens will also be completed by September 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both the colonies located on either side of Vikas Marg were part of nine privately developed plotted colonies that the MCG announced it will take over on June 15.

The MCG took over seven colonies— Ardee City, Malibu Towne, Uppal Housing, Vipul World, Rosewood City, Sushant Lok 2 and Sushant Lok 3 on the scheduled date, but due to issues in the projected cost for fixing civic deficiencies in Mayfield Gardens and difficulties in contacting developers of Greenwood City, there was a delay in the takeover of the two colonies, said officials.

“The takeover process of Greenwood City was completed on Monday evening and the MCG will now work towards delivering civic amenities in the colony at the earliest. The takeover of Mayfield Gardens is in process and should be completed soon,” said Vivek Gill, superintending engineer, MCG, who is overseeing the entire process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both the colonies were developed in the early 2000s. Residents’ welfare association (RWA) officials said that over the last two decades due to poor upkeep and maintenance, a large number of roads in the two colonies have developed potholes, drains are clogged and filled with silt and parks and green belts are also unkempt. Residents and RWAs are hoping that after the MCG takeover, these issues will be addressed and better civic amenities will be offered to them.

“Residents of the colony are elated with the MCG takeover and the RWA is cooperating with the civic body to ensure that civic amenities can be upgraded at the earliest. Residents of the area are optimistic about the takeover and are hoping for better civic amenities in the near future,” said Jangbir Singh Rangi, vice-president of Greenwood City RWA (blocks D, E, and F).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a prerequisite to the takeover process, MCG carried out a survey of each of the nine colonies last year to identify civic deficiencies in them as well as estimate the cost needed to repair and upgrade these deficiencies.

According to MCG, ₹14.31 crore is needed to fix and upgrade civic amenities in Greenwood City.

Just a day before the takeover process on June 15, the developer of Mayfield Gardens said that MCG’s projection of ₹16.21 crore to fix deficiencies in the colony was inflated and only around ₹4.5 crore was required, leading to a delay in the takeover process.

Meanwhile, in the last couple of days, a message also circulated on social media platforms stating that as per ward 29 councillor Kuldeep Yadav, Mayfield Gardens has already been taken over by the MCG.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I met with MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Saturday. He informed me that the MCG has completed the takeover process of Mayfield Gardens and I subsequently conveyed the message to residents of the colony,” said Yadav.

RK Sharma, president of block B, Mayfield Gardens RWA also stated that the councillor informed the RWA that the colony has been handed over to the MCG.

MCG officials, however, clarified that they need at least a week to complete the formalities for the takeover.

“The takeover of Mayfield Gardens is at an advanced stage. We are aiming to acquire the colony latest by the first week of September,” said a senior MCG official in the civic body’s engineering wing overseeing the takeover process of the colony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay Shokeen, assistant general manager (marketing), Mayfield Projects said, “Though communication in this regard with MCG is underway, but as of today there’s no change in status quo”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON