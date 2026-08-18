MCG to boost sewer capacity in four Gurugram areas

Gurugram:The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to augment the sewer network in Dundahera, Sarhol, Pratap Nagar and Tigra, where residents have been facing recurring sewage overflows and inadequate infrastructure.

Residents of Dundahera have repeatedly complained about sewer overflowing onto internal roads, leaving stretches waterlogged and unhygienic.

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Vijay Dhaka, chief engineer, MCG, said the civic body will increase sewer capacity and lay new sewer lines to address the deficiencies. “We have received approval for the budget from the F&CC and at least ₹8 crore has been allocated for the work,” he added.

Residents of Dundahera have repeatedly complained about sewer overflowing onto internal roads, leaving stretches waterlogged and unhygienic.

Rajesh Gera, president of the RWA in Surya Vihar, said sewage overflow has become a recurring concern. He said pictures of sewage-filled lanes are frequently shared on the society’s WhatsApp group.

“The problem is particularly troublesome for pedestrians, including children and elderly residents and has also raised concerns over hygiene in the locality,” he added.

Residents said sewage from Dundahera also flows towards unauthorised garbage points, including areas near auto-rickshaw stands. Accumulation of sewage and waste creates unhygienic conditions, forcing auto-rickshaw drivers and commuters to move through foul-smelling stretches.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents of Sarhol also raised concerns over inadequate sewerage infrastructure and recurring waterlogging. They said the existing sewer network cannot cope with the growing population and increasing wastewater generation, resulting in water accumulation and inconvenience during heavy rain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents of Sarhol also raised concerns over inadequate sewerage infrastructure and recurring waterlogging. They said the existing sewer network cannot cope with the growing population and increasing wastewater generation, resulting in water accumulation and inconvenience during heavy rain. {{/usCountry}}

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Tigra has also been identified among the areas facing sewerage-related problems.

“Sewer overflow has become a recurring problem for us. Whenever the lines get choked or there is heavy rain, sewage starts accumulating onto the roads and lanes. It becomes difficult to walk and the stagnant water remains for days. We need a permanent solution rather than temporary cleaning,” said Kamal Kumar, a resident.

Dhaka said they will also review other places in the city where sewerage capacity needs upgrading.