MCG to float fresh waste processing tender after repeated setbacks

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is set to float another tender for fresh waste processing, after repeated tender setbacks.

The previous tender failed to materialise after rate negotiations with the shortlisted bidders remained inconclusive, officials said.

The previous tender failed to materialise after rate negotiations with the shortlisted bidders remained inconclusive, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner, told HT that three bidders participated in the tender process, but one failed to meet the technical criteria. “The other two agencies quoted rates higher than the amount we had budgeted for. Hence, the tender could not be finalised,” he said.

The tender rate was revised from ₹240 per ton to ₹450 per ton after the initial tender floated earlier this year received no bids, HT reported on May 26. However, officials said the two agencies that participated in the latest bidding process quoted significantly higher rates of ₹700 per ton and ₹1,300 per ton, respectively.

The MCG has floated the tender four times this year to secure an agency for fresh waste processing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the bidding process suggests a significant gap between the rate offered by the MCG, in line with the Haryana government’s approved rates, and the amounts quoted by private agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the bidding process suggests a significant gap between the rate offered by the MCG, in line with the Haryana government’s approved rates, and the amounts quoted by private agencies. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

This comes at a time when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed MCG to stop dumping fresh waste at the Bandhwari landfill and clear the legacy waste within a stipulated timeline.

Earlier this week, the NGT again directed MCG to provide a clear timeline for bridging the gap between the city’s waste generation and treatment.

On August 20, HT reported that Bandhwari landfill faces a 710K metric ton backlog even after the corporation’s current legacy waste-processing contracts end in March 2027.

In the status report, MCG said it could determine the exact completion date for clearing the landfill only by November or December this year and sought an extension to submit its final roadmap.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NGT has also directed the MCG to stop dumping fresh waste at Bandhwari so that the civic body can focus on clearing the accumulated legacy waste. Officials, however, said that although an alternative site has been identified for handling fresh waste, it will be used only after an agency is finalised and the required waste-processing facilities are established.

Until then, the civic body’s efforts to divert fresh waste from Bandhwari will depend on finalising the tender and setting up the processing infrastructure.