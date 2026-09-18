MCG to hold special camps to resolve property tax issues

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be conducting two camps in sectors 107 and 109 to streamline property tax services and resolve long-pending grievances, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Officials said these camps will allow property owners to settle pending taxes, to rectify data errors, and update records (Photo for representation)

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Officials said these camps will allow property owners to settle pending taxes, to rectify data errors, and update officials’ records without visiting civic offices.

According to the zonal taxation department’s schedule, the first camp will be held on September 19 at M3M Woodshire in Sector 107, followed by a second camp on September 27 at Brics Lumbini in Sector 109 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Residents can file necessary documentation, resolve portal issues, and submit applications on the no dues certificate (NDC) portal. Officials added that residents will also be able to pay outstanding property tax dues directly at the camps.

Dinesh Kumar, zonal taxation officer, said residents should carry copies of essential documents, preferably in PDF format.

“We encourage residents welfare associations (RWA) and ward councillors to inform residents about the drive,” Kumar added.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, MCG has sealed three properties to recover outstanding property taxes in Zone 3. Officials said even after sending notices, property tax amounting to ₹ 62.21 lakh was not paid by the owners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, MCG has sealed three properties to recover outstanding property taxes in Zone 3. Officials said even after sending notices, property tax amounting to ₹ 62.21 lakh was not paid by the owners. {{/usCountry}}