MCG to outsource operation, maintenance of boosting stations to private agencies

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to outsource the operation and maintenance of boosting stations and the water distribution network to private agencies under a ₹38-crore plan.

Contracts will be awarded for two years, replacing the earlier system of short-term tenders, officials said. (HT)

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Officials said the move aims to streamline drinking water supply and tackle shortages during peak summers by ensuring uninterrupted water supply, faster redressal of complaints, and better upkeep of infrastructure, including pipelines, boosting stations and reservoirs.

Contracts will be awarded for two years, replacing the earlier system of short-term tenders.

The city has been divided into multiple zones, with separate tenders for different wards. Estimates indicate that contracts worth ₹9.3 crore will be issued for wards 11, 14, 15, and 18, while ₹7.9 crore has been earmarked for wards 1, 12, and 13. Similarly, ₹6.9 crore will be allocated for wards 9, 10, 16, and 17. Additional tenders worth ₹5.9 crore and ₹3.8 crore will cover other divisions, including sectors and internal roads, with ₹3.6 crore proposed for remaining areas, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner, MCG, said longer-duration contracts would ensure accountability and continuity in services. “Earlier, short duration tenders often led to disruptions in maintenance work and delays in addressing complaints,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner, MCG, said longer-duration contracts would ensure accountability and continuity in services. “Earlier, short duration tenders often led to disruptions in maintenance work and delays in addressing complaints,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body expects the move will significantly reduce complaints related to leakages, pipeline bursts, and irregular water supply, which have been major concerns for Gurugram residents. Agencies will be held accountable for maintaining service standards and prompt response to issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body expects the move will significantly reduce complaints related to leakages, pipeline bursts, and irregular water supply, which have been major concerns for Gurugram residents. Agencies will be held accountable for maintaining service standards and prompt response to issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While many residents welcomed the move, some raised concerns over manpower availability with private contractors. “It is a positive step, but the corporation must ensure that agencies deploy adequate staff. In many cases, one worker is assigned to multiple sites which delays repairs,” said Rajkumar Yadav, president RWA Sector 46. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While many residents welcomed the move, some raised concerns over manpower availability with private contractors. “It is a positive step, but the corporation must ensure that agencies deploy adequate staff. In many cases, one worker is assigned to multiple sites which delays repairs,” said Rajkumar Yadav, president RWA Sector 46. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the tendering process will begin soon and work is expected to be awarded shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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