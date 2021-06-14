MCG trains lens on property tax defaulters

The commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, directed officials of the civic body’s taxation wing to expedite the recovery of property tax and recover dues from those who owe more than ₹5 lakh on priority. A special drive will be organised in this regard in August, a release issued by the civic body on Monday stated.

Ahuja held separate review meetings with taxation officials, and planning and revenue officials at the MCG’s Sector 34 office.

“The Zonal Taxation Officers (ZTOs) have been directed to issue notices to the property tax defaulters with outstanding dues amounting to ₹5 lakh or above in the first phase and seal their properties by running a special drive in the month of August in case of non-payment of property tax,” said Ahuja.

Ahuja directed MCG officials that for the recovery of property tax, the cooperation of the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and social organisations can also be taken.

During the meeting, taxation officials apprised Ahuja that work is being done to set up Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) in each of MCG’s 35 wards to ensure residents have easy access to pay all municipal related bills or get their queries addressed.

Planning and revenue branch meeting

The MCG commissioner also held a meeting with planning and revenue branch officials. In the meeting, MCG senior town planner Sanjeev Mann said that since April 2019 till now, around 400 building plans have been approved through online mode, but applications for occupancy certificate are low.

On this, the MCG commissioner said that all the approved building plans should be checked by planning and revenue teams and notices should be sent to owners for seeking occupancy certificates.

In the meeting, MCG joint commissioner Hariom Attri also apprised Ahuja that the civic body owns 6,577 acres of land.