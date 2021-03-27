MCG trial to pedestrianise Sadar Bazar fails to take off

The municipal corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG’s) efforts to pedestrianise Sadar Bazar ended in failure on Saturday as vehicles ruled its narrow lanes.

From March 20, the MCG had scheduled a ban on vehicles. But the same day the market saw protests from shopkeepers against the decision.

MCG met the protesters and decided to instead seek to request customers to park their vehicles at the three designated spots near the market. But on the ground, there were no officials at any of the entry or exit points of the market to direct the customers.

On Saturday, the market’s narrow lanes filled with two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

On the main street of the market, a 600 metre stretch between Jama Masjid and Head Post office where the trial was concentrated, barring the installation of benches, a few streetlights and pots, there was little to suggest change.

“The MCG’s executed the trial without any planning or consent. Most shopkeepers were opposed to the idea and throughout the trial, people arrived in their vehicles. There was no change. We had the same stance last month as well when a similar trial was aborted,” said Bablu Gupta, president, Sadar Bazar traders association.

Gupta said that the MCG did not take into account that if visitors could not bring their vehicles in, they would simply choose not to come.

“Sadar Bazar is a large market with more than 1,200 shops. Travelling to different corners of the market will amount to more than two kilometres of walking. People would then choose to go to a nearby mall or sector market for their shopping. This we cannot allow,” said Gupta.

Jitender Garg, joint commissioner, MCG who is overseeing the project said that the civic body will use the learning to try it out once again.

“Our focus is on the future. Around 200 volunteers from various civil defence teams will be on the ground in the next trial. Our approach with the shopkeepers will be much sterner,” said Garg, who added that he has called for a meeting with representative of various associations and traders of the market on Tuesday.

He said the next trial will be two weeks long, likely next month and will focus on building awareness.

“We are likely to allow entry of vehicles in then and hopefully by the third trial, our gradual changes would make it completely vehicle-free,” said Garg.