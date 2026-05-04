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MCG warns strict action as census work hit by staff absenteeism

Mandatory training set for May 5–7; Census Management Cell formed to oversee coordination and ensure accountability across departments

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:02 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday tightened oversight of ongoing census work, warning of strict action against employees found absent from duty and training, officials said. The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by principal census officer and MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

MCG warns strict action as census work hit by staff absenteeism

Officials informed the meeting that absenteeism severely impacted census operations, with nearly 500 out of around 600 deployed supervisors and enumerators missing from assigned duties and training sessions.Taking note, Dahiya directed that notices be issued under Section 11 of the Census Act, 1948, to those absent. Failure to respond within the stipulated time will invite strict legal action, officials said.

The commissioner emphasised that attendance at training sessions is mandatory and instructed all departments and institutions to ensure their staff immediately join census-related work. Absent supervisors and enumerators have been directed to compulsorily attend training between May 5 and May 7, 2026, failing which disciplinary action will follow.

To strengthen monitoring and grievance redressal, MCG has decided to set up zonal grievance cells in each zone. These cells will review progress daily, conduct field inspections every Thursday, and submit reports every Friday to ensure accountability and timely resolution of issues.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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