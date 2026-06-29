MCG yet to desilt 87 of 155 Gurugram waterlogging hotspots before monsoon

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has yet to complete desilting work at 87 of its 155 identified waterlogging hotspots, while work at 68 locations has been finished, officials said. This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the monsoon’s arrival in Delhi-NCR by the first week of July.

Hotspots have been classified as minor, moderate and hypercritical based on how long water remains after heavy rainfall. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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According to data accessed by HT, desilting has yet to begin at 29 of these 87 hotspots, while work at the remaining sites is ongoing.

Officials said the MCG has classified these hotspots across the city’s eight zones into three categories: minor, moderate and hypercritical. A hotspot is classified as minor if water recedes within two hours, moderate if waterlogging persists for two to three hours, and hypercritical if it lasts for more than three hours, the officials added.

According to data, Zone 1 has 13 identified waterlogging hotspots, of which desilting has been completed at six, while work remains pending at the remaining seven.

Officials said more than 50% of the work has been completed at three hotspots, while progress at the other locations stands between 25% and 50%.

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{{^usCountry}} In Zone 2, the MCG has identified 23 waterlogging hotspots, of which desilting work has been completed at 10 locations. Work at four hotspots is yet to begin, while progress at the remaining locations is nearing the halfway mark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Zone 2, the MCG has identified 23 waterlogging hotspots, of which desilting work has been completed at 10 locations. Work at four hotspots is yet to begin, while progress at the remaining locations is nearing the halfway mark. {{/usCountry}}

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In Zone 3, the MCG has identified 18 waterlogging hotspots, of which desilting work has been completed at 11 locations, while work at four hotspots is yet to begin.

In Zone 4, out of the 15 identified hotspots, work has been completed at three locations. Desilting work at three hotspots is yet to start.

The MCG has identified 29 waterlogging hotspots in Zone 5, and desilting work has been completed at 13 locations. Meanwhile, work at nine hotspots is yet to begin, while progress is underway at the remaining locations.

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In Zone 6, out of the 22 identified hotspots, desilting work has been completed at eight locations.

While in Zone 7, out of the 21 locations, work in 11 locations has been completed.

In Zone 8, MCG has identified 14 waterlogging hotspots, out of which work in six have been completed.

Officials told HT that around 84 suction tankers, 119 pumps and over 155 personnel will be deployed across these zones to pump out the accumulated water during rains.

“Efforts are underway to complete desilting work at the remaining waterlogging hotspots. Of the pending locations, work at most sites is already halfway complete, while the rest will be finished in the coming days. Several measures are being taken to prevent waterlogging across the city during the monsoon,” said a senior MCG official.