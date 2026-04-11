The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) approved 45 development projects worth ₹282 crore during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) chaired by mayor Raj Rani Malhotra at the civic body’s office on Friday.

Officials said the projects aim to accelerate overall development in both new and old parts of Gurugram. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the projects aim to accelerate overall development in both new and old parts of Gurugram. Key work includes constructing and repairing roads, strengthening water supply systems, expanding sewer networks, developing stormwater drainage and revamping market areas.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, F&CC member Anoop Singh, chief engineer Vijay Dhaka, chief accounts officer Vijay Singla, among others, attended the meeting.

Road improvement will be carried out in several sectors, including Sectors 47, 46 and 51, along with repair works in other parts of the city. Infrastructure development will extend to villages and newly developed colonies, ensuring access to basic services, added officials.

Markets in areas such as Sectors 31 and 45 will be beautified with improved parking facilities to ease congestion. The civic body also proposed measures to tackle key urban challenges, including procuring anti-smog guns, upgrading secondary waste collection points and strengthening drainage systems to address waterlogging.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “These projects will play a crucial role in transforming Gurugram into a modern and well-planned city. Once completed, residents will see significant improvement in traffic movement, sanitation, drainage and water supply,” said Dhaiya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These projects will play a crucial role in transforming Gurugram into a modern and well-planned city. Once completed, residents will see significant improvement in traffic movement, sanitation, drainage and water supply,” said Dhaiya. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The mayor said the civic body is committed to ensuring balanced and sustainable development. “Through these projects, better basic amenities will be provided to citizens,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor said the civic body is committed to ensuring balanced and sustainable development. “Through these projects, better basic amenities will be provided to citizens,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dahiya said the projects were designed based on public needs and inputs from elected representatives. “All work will be executed in a time-bound and quality-driven manner,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dahiya said the projects were designed based on public needs and inputs from elected representatives. “All work will be executed in a time-bound and quality-driven manner,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials added that the implementation of these projects is expected to begin in phases, focusing on addressing long-pending civic issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that the implementation of these projects is expected to begin in phases, focusing on addressing long-pending civic issues. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON