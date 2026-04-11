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MCG approved 45 development projects worth 282 crore

MCG approved 45 projects worth ₹282 crore to boost Gurugram's development, focusing on infrastructure, sanitation, and improved amenities for residents.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) approved 45 development projects worth 282 crore during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) chaired by mayor Raj Rani Malhotra at the civic body’s office on Friday.

Officials said the projects aim to accelerate overall development in both new and old parts of Gurugram. (HT)

Officials said the projects aim to accelerate overall development in both new and old parts of Gurugram. Key work includes constructing and repairing roads, strengthening water supply systems, expanding sewer networks, developing stormwater drainage and revamping market areas.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, F&CC member Anoop Singh, chief engineer Vijay Dhaka, chief accounts officer Vijay Singla, among others, attended the meeting.

Road improvement will be carried out in several sectors, including Sectors 47, 46 and 51, along with repair works in other parts of the city. Infrastructure development will extend to villages and newly developed colonies, ensuring access to basic services, added officials.

Markets in areas such as Sectors 31 and 45 will be beautified with improved parking facilities to ease congestion. The civic body also proposed measures to tackle key urban challenges, including procuring anti-smog guns, upgrading secondary waste collection points and strengthening drainage systems to address waterlogging.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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