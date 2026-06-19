MCG to launch special deep cleaning drive ahead of monsoon

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday decided to launch a special cleaning campaign across the city to strengthen sanitation arrangements and ensure smooth drainage during monsoon, officials said.

Starting Thursday, the campaign aims to clean roads, streets, green belts, footpaths, bus shelters, and other public spaces, officials said. (HT)

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Starting Thursday, the campaign aims to clean roads, streets, green belts, footpaths, bus shelters, and other public spaces, and to remove accumulated soil, debris, and plastic waste, officials said.

The decision was taken during a virtual review meeting chaired by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. The meeting focused on sanitation preparedness, monsoon management and measures to strengthen drainage systems across the city, officials said.

According to officials, Dahiya reiterated that roads, lanes, drains and all water channels should be cleaned and kept free of obstructions so that rainwater can flow unhindered.

“All necessary arrangements should be put in place in advance to ensure that drainage is not affected and citizens do not face problems during the monsoon,” he said.

The commissioner instructed all joint commissioners to conduct regular inspections in their respective zones and closely monitor the progress of sanitation work, officials said, adding that, apart from roads, the campaign will cover green belt areas, footpaths, road dividers, bus queue shelters, and other public spaces.

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{{^usCountry}} To ensure effective implementation, the MCG will work in close coordination with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To ensure effective implementation, the MCG will work in close coordination with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said areas and roads falling under the jurisdiction of both agencies will be jointly managed to strengthen sanitation and drainage arrangements.

“Through this deep cleaning campaign, roads, lanes and public places will be thoroughly cleaned and all drainage channels will be kept free from blockages. Officers will conduct regular field inspections and ensure that no negligence is tolerated in sanitation works,” he said.

He added that the civic body is taking all necessary measures under its monsoon preparedness plan to ensure residents’ convenience and safety.