A hoax bomb threat email sent to the Mini Secretariat in Gurugram, which houses several government offices including the office of the deputy commissioner (DC), triggered evacuation and large-scale security checks on Monday morning. The same email was also sent to at least nine schools across the city, police said.

Investigators said the email was traced to an IP address in Bangladesh and also referred to the Prime Minister’s proposed rally in Jind. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police deployed bomb disposal squads and dog squads to the Mini Secretariat and all four schools. Thorough searches were conducted and no suspicious object was found, officials said.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson, said the threat email was received around 11am on Monday. “Police teams were immediately deployed to all the locations; evacuation and search operations are underway, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

He added that preliminary investigation indicates the email was sent from an IP address traced to Bangladesh. “While these threats were declared a hoax, the threats are still being assessed, and the investigation is still ongoing,” he added.

Officials said the email also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed rally in Jind on July 17 and warned of a bomb attack at the venue. The Mini Secretariat was evacuated as a precaution, while students, staff and other occupants of the affected schools were safely evacuated during the searches.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police did not disclose the identities of all the schools that received the email. Officers noted that similar hoax bomb threats have been reported in Gurugram in recent months. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) received a hoax bomb threat in June, while several schools have also received similar emails that were later found to be false. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police did not disclose the identities of all the schools that received the email. Officers noted that similar hoax bomb threats have been reported in Gurugram in recent months. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) received a hoax bomb threat in June, while several schools have also received similar emails that were later found to be false. {{/usCountry}}