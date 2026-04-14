Minister orders fast-track drainage fixes across Gurugram before monsoon

Haryana Industries and Commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Monday directed all departments to complete flood-prevention and drainage work in Gurugram by June 15, stressing coordinated action to avoid recurring waterlogging ahead of monsoon.

Rao Narbir Singh also directed regular inspection of micro sewage treatment plants (STPs) in city parks. (HT)

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Chairing a review meeting at the PWD Rest House, the minister stressed strict timelines, saying another assessment meeting would be held around mid-June.

“Departments must work in close coordination. Only a synchronised approach can provide a lasting solution to waterlogging in Gurugram,” Singh said.

Senior officials from agencies, including Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the police department, attended the meeting.

GMDA officials said work is underway at nine identified waterlogging hotspots and cleaning of nearly 160-km of surface drains is in progress.

Measures such as lowering central verges and green belts along roads and improving drain connectivity at key traffic junctions including IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk, are also being taken, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} In Narsinghpur area, an existing temporary drain is being converted into a permanent structure to strengthen water discharge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Narsinghpur area, an existing temporary drain is being converted into a permanent structure to strengthen water discharge. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} MCG officials said most of the 40 locations identified with sewerage-related issues have been addressed, with the rest expected to be completed before the onset of monsoon. Work is also ongoing to improve connectivity with master drains in several parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCG officials said most of the 40 locations identified with sewerage-related issues have been addressed, with the rest expected to be completed before the onset of monsoon. Work is also ongoing to improve connectivity with master drains in several parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister also directed regular inspection of micro sewage treatment plants (STPs) in city parks. Officials added that a long-pending sewerage issue in the Rajendra Park area is also likely to be resolved by April end. reated water supply has been arranged in 142 parks across Gurugram, with work in remaining areas underway, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also directed regular inspection of micro sewage treatment plants (STPs) in city parks. Officials added that a long-pending sewerage issue in the Rajendra Park area is also likely to be resolved by April end. reated water supply has been arranged in 142 parks across Gurugram, with work in remaining areas underway, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh also instructed officials to ensure robust drainage arrangements in critical areas such as the Najafgarh drain zone, Narsinghpur and along the national highway. The minister said all departments must work in a time-bound manner to minimise waterlogging and provide relief to residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh also instructed officials to ensure robust drainage arrangements in critical areas such as the Najafgarh drain zone, Narsinghpur and along the national highway. The minister said all departments must work in a time-bound manner to minimise waterlogging and provide relief to residents. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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