Minister Rao Narbir Singh reviews 366 cr projects, directs MCG to expedite

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday directed Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to expedite ongoing development projects and ensure their timely and quality completion.

Singh ordered encroachments removed before Dhankot main road work and action to shift ready-mix concrete plants outside municipal limits. (@RaoNarbir/X)

At a review meeting at the Public Works Department Rest House, officials informed Singh that projects worth ₹366.40 crore were under way across wards 1 to 18. The works cover roads, sewerage, drainage, water supply and other civic infrastructure.

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Singh stressed road levelling and stormwater drainage to prevent monsoon waterlogging, directing officials to align road levels with surrounding areas and existing drainage systems. He also asked them to keep sewer manhole covers level with road surfaces and prevent repeated digging of newly constructed roads for pending utility works.

In Ward 9, a ₹4.22-crore RCC stormwater drain project from Euro School to the GMDA bus stand and from Basai Road to Alpine School and Krishna Nagar is due for completion by December 16, 2026. Another ₹1.69-crore project to clean and desilt the drain from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Gadoli culvert and convert a pipe drain into a box drain is due by November 30, 2026.

In Ward 16, ₹1.80 crore is being spent on connecting drains in Uppal Southend to the master drain, installing motors in low-lying areas and constructing an RCC box drain from Vega School to the GMDA master drain. Projects in Sector 9 and Sector 9A cost ₹7.41 crore and ₹5.16 crore, respectively, and are due by November 10.

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{{^usCountry}} A ₹1.83-crore model road, footpath and drainage project from Baani Square Market to the ward councillor’s office in South City-2 is due by September 25. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A ₹1.83-crore model road, footpath and drainage project from Baani Square Market to the ward councillor’s office in South City-2 is due by September 25. {{/usCountry}}

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In rural areas, Dhankot’s expanded area is getting sewerage infrastructure costing over ₹8 crore, while a 2-MLD sewage treatment plant is being built in Begampur Khatola for ₹6.94 crore, with trials targeted by December 31.

Singh ordered removal of encroachments before work on Dhankot main road and action to shift ready-mix concrete plants outside municipal limits.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and other senior officials attended.