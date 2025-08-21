Minister to review infra concerns with Manesar civic officials

Union minister of state (MoS) Rao Inderjit Singh is set to hold a review of the infrastructure concerns on Friday, days after the chief principal secretary to chief minister, Rajesh Khullar, directed civic officials to address mounting complaints over poor sanitation, damaged roads, and gaps in basic services. Union minister of state (MoS) Rao Inderjit Singh. (HT Archive)

The MoS (independent charge) for statistics and programme implementation, planning, and culture will meet the Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM) officials on August 22, taking stock of critical civic challenges, including rainwater management.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of numerous complaints surfacing from residents and the RWAs on social media about piled up garbage, dysfunctional street lights, clogged drains, and water supply shortages in villages falling under the corporation’s jurisdiction.

An official letter from the Singh’s private secretary, Brahm Dutt, addressed to MCM commissioner Ayush Sinha states that the agenda will revolve around five key areas: cleanliness, drinking water, use of village land, community facilities, and rainwater management.

Sinha has been asked to ensure presence of all concerned officers.

Cleanliness will be a central focus, with Singh expected to review garbage collection and disposal in villages. He will also examine the costs incurred on hired cleaning equipment versus the machines already owned by the corporation,officials said.

The availability of drinking water remains another pressing issue. The agenda includes status of canal water supply and steps being taken to ensure adequate and reliable drinking water for residents, they added.

The use of panchayat lands transferred to the corporation will also be discussed, with deliberations expected on how these lands can be better utilised for public benefit. Community facilities such as street lights, sewerage systems, among others will also be reviewed alongside monsoon-related challenges, they further added.

