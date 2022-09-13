Motorcyclist crushed to death on NH-8 after truck jumps lane

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a trailer truck which crossed over to another lane by jumping a divider on NH-8 in Manesar on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the truck was going towards Jaipur while the motorcyclist was travelling towards Gurugram on the opposite lane when the accident took place near Panchgaon chowk. Police said that the man riding the motorcycle was crushed under the truck and died at the spot.

According to police, the truck driver managed to flee the spot after the accident. Police said that the truck first crossed over to the lane leading to Delhi and then its driver once again tried to cross over the divider to return to the correct lane but the vehicle toppled. Police said the truck was removed from the spot with the help of a crane and the motorcyclist was rushed to government hospital in Sector-10 but was declared dead.

An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian penal code was registered against the unidentified truck driver on complaint of a head constable Mukesh Kumar at Manesar police station on Tuesday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an investigation was on to trace the driver’s identity and arrest him.