    Motorist dies after losing balance on speed breaker in Palam Vihar

    Police identified the deceased as Sumit Kumar, originally from Sattar village in Saharsa, Bihar. He lived in a rented accommodation in Ganga Vihar, Bajghera and worked in a salon in Palam Vihar.

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 4:08 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    A 28-year-old man died after he lost balance of his scooter when it jumped on a speed breaker at F-block in Palam Vihar late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

    Turan said the deceased had sustained severe head injuries and his scooter skidded for more than 50 metres before coming to rest.
    Turan said the deceased had sustained severe head injuries and his scooter skidded for more than 50 metres before coming to rest.

    Police identified the deceased as Sumit Kumar, originally from Sattar village in Saharsa, Bihar. He lived in a rented accommodation in Ganga Vihar, Bajghera and worked in a salon in Palam Vihar. He was returning home when the incident took place.

    Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the commuters had alerted the police control room and had rushed him to a private hospital in an ambulance but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

    “It seems that he was speeding due to which he lost control on the speed breaker and was flung in the air. He landed hard on the road with his head first,” said Turan.

    Turan said the deceased had sustained severe head injuries and his scooter skidded for more than 50 metres before coming to rest.

    “He probably did not wear any helmet as no helmet was found at the spot. This might have resulted in increasing the intensity of the injuries sustained in the head,” he said.

    Police said the deceased’s family have not alleged any foul play following which an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at Palam Vihar police station. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Thursday.

