Six booked after Delhi man drowns in pool while partying at DLF farmhouse

At least six suspects were booked for murder after a 28-year-old Delhi resident drowned in a pool in a at a farmhouse in DLF Phase-1, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place around 7pm on Monday. They said the deceased, Sonu (goes by a single name), reached the farmhouse at Baliyawas from his residence in Delhi’s Aaya Nagar that evening for a party with at least 14-15 others, including a few of his friends.

According to police, Sonu and the attendees consumed liquor at the pool side after which they went in for a swim.

However, after almost half an hour, one of the friends suddenly noticed Sonu missing and started looking for him.

Police said the suspects found him below the water in an unconscious state after which they pulled him out and tried to wake him up but failed.

Investigators said they rushed him to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi in a car but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Vikas Kaushik, assistant commissioner police, DLF, said an FIR was registered against the suspects on a complaint given by Sonu’s father Bijender (goes by a single name) under sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-I police station on Tuesday.

“The father had alleged that those accompanying his son killed him by drowning him in the pool,” he said.

“We were waiting for the post-mortem report to arrive at the cause of death. Preliminary findings are that Sonu drowned. However, it is yet not clear whether he was forcibly drowned or accidentally drowned while partying,” Kaushik said.

Kaushik said they are procuring the CCTV footage from the farmhouse to ascertain the movement of the deceased and the suspects that evening.

“He was an MBA graduate from Indraprastha University and earlier worked as a senior executive in the sales team of a real estate firm in Delhi. He left that job about two months ago,” he said.

