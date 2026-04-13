NCRTC seeks 55,000 sq m land, flags fuel station hurdles in Gurugram

The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has asked the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikran (HSVP) to transfer 55,000 square metres of land along the Delhi-Jaipur highway for stations and infrastructure under the Delhi–SNB Namo Bharat corridor, officials aware of the matter said, marking a more detailed, site-specific push for land acquisition in Gurugram.

Two petrol pumps and a CNG station between IFFCO and Rajiv Chowk fall in alignment; NCRTC seeks faster land transfer to begin execution. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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In a March 19 letter, NCRTC sought both permanent and temporary land parcels and flagged the need to relocate two petrol pumps and a CNG station between Iffco Chowk and Rajiv Chowk, which fall within the project alignment. The development comes about 5 months after the NCRTC sought over 8,000 sq m of land from HSVP for the Dharuhera station in October 2025, revising its plan and requesting 8,812 sq m, a sharp increase from the 2,226 sq m initially proposed, officials said.

The corporation has proposed an interchange station at IFFCO Chowk, spanning around 19,000 square metres, linking Delhi–Neemrana and Gurugram–Faridabad corridors. It said 967 sq m for a petrol pump in Sector 17 will be required. Additionally, 348 sq m from a petrol pump in Sector 30 and 531 sq m from a CNG station in Sector 31 are needed for the viaduct.

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{{^usCountry}} NCRTC has also sought 2.99 hectares temporarily near the Delhi-Gurugram border for a casting yard, 387 sq m permanently near the Nestle building, and 2,048 sq m temporarily. Another 5,511 sq m has been sought for entry and exit gates opposite IFFCO Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCRTC has also sought 2.99 hectares temporarily near the Delhi-Gurugram border for a casting yard, 387 sq m permanently near the Nestle building, and 2,048 sq m temporarily. Another 5,511 sq m has been sought for entry and exit gates opposite IFFCO Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For an underground station at Rajiv Chowk, 3,548 sq m has been requested, while 4,034 sq m is required for Hero Honda Chowk station and 8,818 sq m for the Dharuhera station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For an underground station at Rajiv Chowk, 3,548 sq m has been requested, while 4,034 sq m is required for Hero Honda Chowk station and 8,818 sq m for the Dharuhera station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It is again requested to expedite the transfer of land parcels… and resolve the issues related to shifting/relocation of fuel filling stations,” mentioned the chief project manager, Atul Gupta, Gurugram One, in his March 19-letter to the HSVP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is again requested to expedite the transfer of land parcels… and resolve the issues related to shifting/relocation of fuel filling stations,” mentioned the chief project manager, Atul Gupta, Gurugram One, in his March 19-letter to the HSVP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior HSVP official said the matter is under consideration of higher authorities in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior HSVP official said the matter is under consideration of higher authorities in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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