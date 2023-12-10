New lane driving rule introduced for Delhi-Gurugram expressway; check fines

The traffic police in Delhi-NCR have decided to tighten their grip to strictly enforce road and safety laws on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. Dedicated teams of cops will reportedly be deployed at certain points on the expressway that will ensure commercial vehicles don't breach the assigned lanes even during the night.

What steps have been taken?

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway(PTI)

According to News18, the road and safety law prohibits commercial vehicles from operating on the first two right lanes. Anyone violating the rules will be fined ₹500. ₹1,500 will be fined if the rules are breached for the second time.

A senior traffic police official informed that the rules are being put in place starting from the Kherki Daula toll to the Sirhaul border, covering both sides of the expressway.

Transporters informed

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said transporters have been informed to ask the drivers to follow the rules and not to take the first two lanes on the right of the expressway.

He chaired a meeting with senior officials to spread the word about the new rules and ordered traffic inspectors to ensure proper implementation of lane driving.

