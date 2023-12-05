2 businessmen on biking trip die in pile-up on KMP e-way

Two businessmen, who were riding their high-end motorcycles on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, died in a vehicular pile-up on Sunday morning, police officers aware of the case said. At least four more people were injured in the incident, police said. One of the damaged high-end bikes on KMP e-way. (HT Photo)

The deceased, both in their 40s, were identified as Prashant Narula, a resident of North Avenue at Punjabi Bagh in west Delhi who drove a Harley Davidson, and Parmeet Singh Sood of DLF Phase-I in Gurugram, who drove a BMW motorcycle. Both were part of a group that rode high-end bikes over the weekend, and were with five other friends when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the pile-up, which occurred near Bilaspur, was triggered by trailer truck suddenly pressing the brakes in the middle of the road. They said a Hyundai i20 crashed into the trailer truck, followed by a BMW X7. An open-body truck then collided with the X7, which in turn was hit by a container truck, they said.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer of the Bilaspur police station, said, “Narula was crushed between the two trucks and then came beneath their wheels. Sood rear-ended the open-body truck.”

The driver of the trailer truck fled from the spot, police said.

Mukul Kumar, who was with Narula and Sood at the time of the accident, said, “With the help of commuters, we somehow pulled them out as they were trapped beneath the trucks. We rushed them to hospital, where they were declared brought dead.”

On Kumar’s statement, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the unidentified trailer driver under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) at the Bilaspur police station on Sunday evening.