NHAI floats 81 lakh tender to repair damaged Hero Honda Chowk stretch

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated a tender to repair a badly damaged 2.4km stretch between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk, officials said. Around ₹81 lakh will be spent on relaying the road with bitumen and installing concrete blocks on parts of the stretch.

Officials said the road was badly damaged during the recent monsoon, while overflowing sewage from a nearby colony also led to the formation of large potholes. (HT Photo)

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Officials said the road was badly damaged during the recent monsoon, while overflowing sewage from a nearby colony also led to the formation of large potholes.

“A tender has been floated for repair of this 2.4km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. Around 1.6km of the road surface will be relaid with bitumen, while other portions of the road, which are made of concrete, will be repaired. We also plan to install concrete blocks on a stretch which is prone to waterlogging and frequently gets damaged,” an NHAI official said.

The official said the tender will be opened next week and the repair work is expected to be completed within a month.

At present, several portions of the road are riddled with potholes and damaged patches, while dust from the stretch also causes pollution, commuters said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The road is in its worst condition particularly after the monsoon every year. The authorities should reconstruct it at the earliest,” said Jitender Kumar, who frequently uses the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The road is in its worst condition particularly after the monsoon every year. The authorities should reconstruct it at the earliest,” said Jitender Kumar, who frequently uses the road. {{/usCountry}}

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The NHAI official said a permanent solution to the problems on the stretch was also being worked out, and the authority was waiting for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to take a final call on whether an elevated road or a surface road should be constructed.

“As soon as the final nod is obtained from the authority, we will start working on it,” he said.

A senior GMDA official said the proposal was under final consideration of the higher authorities in Chandigarh. “We are expecting a final decision on this matter soon,” the official said.

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