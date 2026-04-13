NHAI needs 8.5 acres for Bijwasan toll underpass on Dwarka E-way: Survey

A private consultant has estimated that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will need around 8.5 acres of land to build a U-turn underpass at the Bijwasan toll plaza on the Dwarka Expressway that it had announced earlier this year, officials aware of the report said.

About 34,500 sqm land required, including 7,000 sqm in a private green belt; timeline for land acquisition and construction yet to be finalised. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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According to the survey by the consultant, AECOM-CEG, about 6.67 acres (over 27,000 square metres) of the required land already fall within the Dwarka Expressway carriageway, while an additional 1.7 acres (around 7,000 sqm) of private land will need to be acquired to build approach roads on both sides. The timeline for land acquisition and construction has not yet been finalised, officials said.

The report further noted that a total of around 34,500 sq m of land will be required, of which 27,000 sqm lies within the right of way, while 7,000 sqm falls under a green belt owned by a private developer.Officials said that the classification and zoning status of this green belt will soon be verified by the department of town and country planning.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal was discussed during a high-level meeting in February chaired by NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav along with GMDA officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal was discussed during a high-level meeting in February chaired by NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav along with GMDA officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The highway authority has shared land and design details with the land acquisition authority and town and country planning department for verification. “In this regard, it is requested to kindly verify the land details furnished by GMDA and confirm their status at the earliest,” NHAI said in a letter dated April 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highway authority has shared land and design details with the land acquisition authority and town and country planning department for verification. “In this regard, it is requested to kindly verify the land details furnished by GMDA and confirm their status at the earliest,” NHAI said in a letter dated April 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents said the proposed U-turn underpass is a step in the right direction, noting that commuters near the toll plaza currently have to drive in the opposite direction or cross it to return. “The underpass will improve safety and convenience and should be built at the earliest. A temporary U-turn facility should be created till then,” said Rakesh Rana, president of Saikunj RWA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said the proposed U-turn underpass is a step in the right direction, noting that commuters near the toll plaza currently have to drive in the opposite direction or cross it to return. “The underpass will improve safety and convenience and should be built at the earliest. A temporary U-turn facility should be created till then,” said Rakesh Rana, president of Saikunj RWA. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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