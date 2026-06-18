NHAI seeks 58 crore for Sohna Road sewer repairs after sixth cave-in

The National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday said temporary repairs to the damaged sewer line on Sohna Road near SD Adarsh Vidyalaya are nearing completion and the main carriageway is likely to be restored within the next 10 days after inspection. The authority has also sought ₹58.27 crore plus GST from state agencies for permanent rehabilitation of the ageing sewer line between Rajiv Chowk and Sheeshpal Vihar. The May 5 road collapse was the sixth cave-in reported on the stretch since 2023.

The ageing 30-year-old sewer line beneath the highway has triggered six cave-ins on the same stretch since December 2023. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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A senior NHAI official said preparations for the permanent repair of the sewer line have already begun as a deposit work of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. A portion of Sohna Road had collapsed on May 5 near SD Adarsh Vidyalaya due to damage to the sewer line, following which two lanes of the highway were barricaded. It was the sixth cave-in reported on the same stretch since December 2023. “The repair of the damaged sewer line is near completion, and we will be inspecting the repair in the next couple of days and seeing how the drain holds. If the drain is operational, the road will be repaired within the next week,” said a senior NHAI official.

For permanent repairs, the official said NHAI headquarters has approved the work and sought ₹58.27 crore plus GST from state agencies. In a June 5-letter, seen by HT, Mohammad Safi, regional officer, NHAI, said, “Finally, for permanent repairs, the competent authority has directed that the CIPP works be taken up by NHAI... with the condition that the state government shall bear the cost of permanent repairs.”

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{{^usCountry}} The letter requested that the amount be deposited with NHAI at the earliest, citing public safety concerns and the need to protect National Highway infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter requested that the amount be deposited with NHAI at the earliest, citing public safety concerns and the need to protect National Highway infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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A GMDA official said the proposal was under consideration. “It has already been agreed that the repair work of the sewage line will be carried out by NHAI, and the cost will be borne by GMDA.”

The recurring cave-ins have exposed the deteriorating condition of a 30-year-old sewer line laid by HSVP beneath the highway. The first cave-in was reported near SD Adarsh Vidyalaya on December 24, 2023, followed by a second 12-foot sinkhole on July 2, 2024. Three more incidents were reported between 2024 and 2025. Following the fifth cave-in on July 2, 2025, NHAI agreed to take up repairs after discussions with GMDA. The latest cave-in occurred on May 5, 2026, and the sinkhole widened to nearly 20 feet two days later, with cracks appearing on the carriageway.

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According to GMDA officials, the sewer line runs about 20 feet below the ₹2,000-crore highway and carries sewage from sectors 45 to 51 to the sewage treatment plant in Behrampur. All six cave-ins have occurred on the same 22-km stretch between Subash Chowk and Sheeshpal Vihar near Raheja Mall.