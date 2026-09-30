The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the process to set up a toll plaza at Janaula on the under-construction Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway, with the 16-lane plaza expected to increase the annual toll revenue.

NHAI starts process for toll plaza on under-construction Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway

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NHAI officials said that 80% of the construction work on the toll plaza has been completed. The 45-kilometre-long Gurugram-Rewari-Pataudi highway has been constructed at a cost of ₹1,900 crore, with ₹600 crore being spent on acquiring land, NHAI officials said.

The majority of the project work is complete, barring one railway overbridge at Pahari village and another flyover at Dwarka Expressway, which will be completed by March, they added.

“The process to set up a toll plaza at Janaula village has been initiated. It will have eight lanes on each side and the construction of the toll is also 80 percent complete. The toll will have multi-lane free flow system and it will be installed by another NHAI company, which has already floated the tender for the same,” a senior NHAI official said, adding that high-tension power lines at Wazirpur are expected to be shifted soon, which will ensure that the flyover, which has already been constructed there, can be opened to traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} The contractor, who is awarded the MLFF tender for the Janaula toll plaza, shall design, supply, install, test, and commission MLFF-based tolling infrastructure by providing one gantry on the main carriageway, including paved shoulders, in each direction (LHS and RHS), another senior NHAI official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contractor, who is awarded the MLFF tender for the Janaula toll plaza, shall design, supply, install, test, and commission MLFF-based tolling infrastructure by providing one gantry on the main carriageway, including paved shoulders, in each direction (LHS and RHS), another senior NHAI official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The gantry for each direction shall be installed at a location within approximately 350 metres downstream of the respective fee plaza location, in the direction of traffic movement. “Janaula is 19 kms from Dwarka expressway and it will have 16 plaza lanes for tolling,” he said, adding that the bid will be opened on October 23.

To facilitate traffic movement on the highway, the NHAI has already started load-bearing tests on the Jamalpur flyover, which would be opened to traffic in the next few days, officials said. The work on the Patli flyover is almost complete and it will also be opened to traffic in the next 15 days, they added.

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Earlier this month, the highway authority opened three flyovers on the highway from Dwarka Expressway to Wazirpur, as well as the Pataudi bypass, to traffic, which has reduced congestion on these sections.

Currently, motorists travelling between Gurugram and Rewari use the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. It is estimated that once this new highway becomes operational, approximately 70% of vehicular traffic will shift to this route. This will alleviate traffic congestion on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Traffic pressure will also be reduced on the road connecting Gurugram to Pataudi and Rewari, officials said.