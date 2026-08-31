NHAI starts process to shift Kherki Daula toll plaza to Kukdola

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the process to denotify the Kherki Daula toll plaza, which will be shifted to Kukdola near Pachgaon, around 12 kms from its present location in Gurugram.

The relocation will trigger revisions in toll fees at the Bijwasan and Shahjahanpur plazas due to changes in the effective tollable distance. (HT Archive)

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The Union transport ministry had approved the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza to Pachgaon in May 2025, but the move was delayed after villagers opposed the proposed location. Following prolonged deliberations between the authority and local authorities, the new location has now been finalised in Kukdola towards Sehrawan.

A senior NHAI official said the process to denotify Kherki Daula had been initiated as the toll plaza was being shifted. “A new toll plaza will be notified near Sehrawan by the NHAI toll committee, which carries out this process. It would take around three to four months to complete the process,” he said, asking not to be named.

The relocation, around 12 kms towards Pachgaon, will also lead to changes in fees charged to commuters at the Bijwasan toll plaza on the Dwarka expressway and the Shahjahanpur toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The NHAI official said toll fees would be revised because the effective length between toll plazas would change after the relocation. “We have a formula for calculating the toll taking into account the length of the road and structures such as flyovers and tunnels given separate values, and all this will be taken into account while fixing the fees,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NHAI official said toll fees would be revised because the effective length between toll plazas would change after the relocation. “We have a formula for calculating the toll taking into account the length of the road and structures such as flyovers and tunnels given separate values, and all this will be taken into account while fixing the fees,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said shifting the toll plaza would take around five more months, during which a toll building would be constructed at Kukdola and gantries installed for a multi-lane free-flow toll plaza. The system will allow barrier-less tolling with minimal human intervention, enabling vehicles to pass through without stopping and ensuring seamless traffic flow.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari had announced in 2016 during a public rally in Badshapur that the Kherki Daula toll plaza would be shifted following persistent demands of local residents. However, the proposal dragged on for almost a decade due to multiple factors, including lack of availability of land, litigation, protests by local villagers, lack of forest clearance and security issues, before finally receiving official approval in 2025.