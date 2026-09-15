NHAI to shift 32 power feeders for Gurugram Metro work by September-end

Work to shift 32 high-tension power lines and power feeders from the carriageway between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is expected to be completed by the end of September, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Monday. The shifting is being carried out to clear the carriageway for construction of the Gurugram Metro line on the stretch.

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The feeders are being shifted from the carriageway towards the side of the road. NHAI officials said three feeders have been shifted, and the remaining 12 under its scope will be moved by the end of this month. The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), meanwhile, said it has already shifted 10 feeders that came in the way of the proposed metro line and will shift the remaining seven by the end of this week.

The shifting of the electricity feeders and a 66 kVA power station along the road was a priority, as the utilities had been obstructing the carriageway of the proposed metro line, a senior Gurugram Municipal Development Authority (GMDA) official said.

“We have started work to shift the feeders, and all 17 will be shifted by the end of this month. NHAI is working in coordination with DHBVN to shift these feeders, and we are working to complete this by the end of this month,” said a senior NHAI official.

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{{^usCountry}} Work on constructing a 66 kVA electricity substation along the road is also underway and is likely to be completed by the end of this year, the NHAI official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Work on constructing a 66 kVA electricity substation along the road is also underway and is likely to be completed by the end of this year, the NHAI official added. {{/usCountry}}

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“The 66 kVA substation in Sector 37 C has already been commissioned, and the shifted feeders have been connected there. The work of shifting the remaining seven feeders will also be completed by the end of this week,” said Shyambir Saini, superintending engineer, DHBVN, circle one.

The shifting work was delayed because the stretch is busy and most of the work is carried out on weekends, Saini said.

“A large number of industries are also supplied electricity from these feeders, and on the weekend, it is easier for the utility to take a shutdown. We will complete the remaining work in the next one to two weeks,” he said.

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A senior GMDA official, who is aware of the matter, said the shifting of utilities along the metro carriageway was being taken up as a top priority.

“The primary objective is to ensure that metro work does not get stuck due to delay in shifting of utilities. A meeting is also scheduled to be held soon to take up these issues,” he said.