Nine architects’ offices among 13 commercial units sealed in DLF-2
The action came on the fourth day of the department’s drive against unauthorised commercial activities in residential areas
Nine architects’ offices were among 13 commercial establishments sealed by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) in DLF Phase-2 on Monday for operating illegally from residential properties, officials said. Some of these offices had as many as 30 to 40 employees working on the premises.
The action came on the fourth day of the department’s drive against unauthorised commercial activities in residential areas.
Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said the teams found architecture and design firms operating from stilt parking areas and basements, including double-height basements, in violation of building-use regulations.
“The team carried out operations across various blocks of DLF Phase-2. Offices of several architecture and design firms operating from stilt parking areas, double-height basements and regular basements were sealed,” he said.
Madholia said architects were expected to be familiar with urban development regulations and comply with them, particularly given the nature of their profession.
Apart from the architects’ offices, the enforcement team sealed a property dealer’s office and other commercial units operating from unauthorised portions of residential buildings. In one case, offices spread across multiple floors of a building were sealed, officials said.
Some property owners had voluntarily shut down unauthorised commercial operations before the enforcement teams arrived. These included an office operating from a residential property and a laboratory functioning in another building, officials said.
“The drive in DLF Phase-2 is aimed at curbing the unauthorised commercial use of residential properties and ensuring compliance with planning regulations,” Madholia said.
The action followed a similar drive on Saturday, when DTCP sealed 11 properties being used for unauthorised commercial activities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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