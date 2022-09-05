No loot in Rajasthan roadways bus: Police

Gurugram: No loot took place inside Rajasthan roadways bus near KMP over-bridge in Panchgaon on September 2 but a scuffle broke out between the staff of the government bus and private operator due to rivalry on ferrying passengers, police said on Sunday. The roadways bus was plying between Katra, Jammu and Kashmir and Alwar, Rajasthan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Ajay Malik, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said that initially it was alleged that ₹27000 collected from ticketing was snatched by suspect from roadways staff but after investigation it surfaced that only scuffle took place between both sides over rivalry to ferry passengers no robbery attempt took place with passengers.

“On one hand was the conductor of a private bus operator and his few associates who reached the spot in a car to intercept the bus which was having around 20 passengers inside at that time. On another side was the roadways driver, conductor in whose rescue the passengers had come up,” he said.

Malik said both sides assaulted each other with sticks and rods in which the private operator’s conductor was badly injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He is still under treatment in a private hospital in Sector-14. Action would be taken against roadways bus driver for wrongly mentioning about snatching of money but no such things had taken place,” he said.

The roadways driver Dan Singh had got an FIR registered against six suspects for looting money from them and trying to rob passengers after assaulting them on September 2, said police. On the next day, the injured private conductor also got an FIR registered against the Rajasthan roadways driver and conductor and other identified suspects for assault and wrongful restraint.