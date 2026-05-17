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No negligence in census work will be tolerated, says MCG commissioner

Authorities said the census data would play a crucial role in planning future infrastructure projects, civic services and development schemes.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:58 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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Gurugram:Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) commissioner and principal census officer Pradeep Dahiya on Friday directed officials to speed up census work and warned that negligence or delays would invite strict action, including FIRs against defaulting employees.

Officials reviewed field surveys, employee attendance, work progress and coordination among departments.

The directions were issued during a review meeting at the commissioner’s office to assess the progress of the ongoing census exercise in Gurugram. Officials reviewed field surveys, employee attendance, work progress and coordination among departments.

Dahiya expressed concern over reports that some employees had either not started the assigned work or were negligent in carrying out field duties. He instructed senior officers to identify them and take strict disciplinary action.

“Census is an important national exercise and no laxity will be tolerated. Employees failing to perform their duties responsibly should face strict action, including registration of FIRs wherever required,” Dahiya said.

He directed officials to complete all the work within the stipulated timeline and urged field staff to carry out surveys with seriousness and transparency.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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