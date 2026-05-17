No negligence in census work will be tolerated, says MCG commissioner

Gurugram:Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) commissioner and principal census officer Pradeep Dahiya on Friday directed officials to speed up census work and warned that negligence or delays would invite strict action, including FIRs against defaulting employees.

Officials reviewed field surveys, employee attendance, work progress and coordination among departments.

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The directions were issued during a review meeting at the commissioner’s office to assess the progress of the ongoing census exercise in Gurugram. Officials reviewed field surveys, employee attendance, work progress and coordination among departments.

Dahiya expressed concern over reports that some employees had either not started the assigned work or were negligent in carrying out field duties. He instructed senior officers to identify them and take strict disciplinary action.

“Census is an important national exercise and no laxity will be tolerated. Employees failing to perform their duties responsibly should face strict action, including registration of FIRs wherever required,” Dahiya said.

He directed officials to complete all the work within the stipulated timeline and urged field staff to carry out surveys with seriousness and transparency.

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{{^usCountry}} Dahiya also instructed joint commissioners to conduct regular inspections in their respective zones and personally monitor field-level work. He said inspections should focus on data collection quality, employee attendance and interaction with residents to ensure accuracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dahiya also instructed joint commissioners to conduct regular inspections in their respective zones and personally monitor field-level work. He said inspections should focus on data collection quality, employee attendance and interaction with residents to ensure accuracy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials were also directed to strengthen coordination among all departments and employees associated with the census process. Daily progress reports have been made mandatory to closely monitor the status of the survey work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials were also directed to strengthen coordination among all departments and employees associated with the census process. Daily progress reports have been made mandatory to closely monitor the status of the survey work. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said the census data would play a crucial role in planning future infrastructure projects, civic services and development schemes. Officials added that accurate population data is essential for urban planning, resource allocation and implementation of welfare programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said the census data would play a crucial role in planning future infrastructure projects, civic services and development schemes. Officials added that accurate population data is essential for urban planning, resource allocation and implementation of welfare programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior officials including additional municipal commissioners Ankita Chaudhary, Pooja Chanwaria and Dr. Jaiveer Yadav, joint commissioners Dr. Naresh Kumar and Ravindra Malik, along with other officers were present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior officials including additional municipal commissioners Ankita Chaudhary, Pooja Chanwaria and Dr. Jaiveer Yadav, joint commissioners Dr. Naresh Kumar and Ravindra Malik, along with other officers were present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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