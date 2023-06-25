Now, residents can apply for regularisation of colonies, says Haryana CM Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that individual residents living in illegal colonies will also be eligible to apply for regularisation. Earlier only residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) were permitted to apply for regularisation but now individuals can apply for the same, the CM said, while interacting with beneficiaries whose property IDs have been rectified in state capital Chandigarh.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT Photo)

Khattar said that in all the 88 urban local bodies across Haryana, about 4.6 million property IDs have been issued. “Errors related to these property IDs will be rectified by organising camps next month”, he said.

The CM further said that all new sectors developed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in future, plots will have a separate ‘kila’ number. However, such plots will be allocated and sold only when the property ID is made, he added.

Khattar said property IDs will be used to identify the property, whether it is inside a legal or an illegal colony.

“The government aims to end all land disputes. Whether residential, industrial, agricultural plots or even during distribution of ancestral properties, we are moving forward in a direction to make things seamless,” said Khattar.

