At least two doctors and the administration of a private hospital in Tauru, Nuh, were booked on Monday for medical negligence after allegedly removing the gall bladder of a 24-year-old patient instead of treating a urinary tract stone, police said on Wednesday.

(Representative image) Board found gall bladder was normal and consent limited to stone treatment; patient has suffered months of health issues post-op. (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Haryana health department officials said a medical negligence board found the gall bladder was normal and that hospital records were tampered with to show consent for two procedures, including cholecystectomy. However, attendants had signed consent only for bladder calculi surgery.

A senior health department official said, “The internal patient file document shown in the video which the attendants recorded soon after the wrong surgery established that the attendants had only consented for stone surgery… the board opined that there was negligence on the part of the hospital and the surgeon team.”

Police registered an FIR at City Tauru police station under several relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including of criminal conspiracy. The patient, a painter, has been bedridden for seven months due to complications, the complaint said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident occurred on September 10 when the victim was taken to the hospital with severe abdominal pain. His father alleged doctors behaved suspiciously. “They took him out within 25 minutes after taking him for surgery… tried to leave… were evasive,” he said, adding he alerted police and recorded the indoor file. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident occurred on September 10 when the victim was taken to the hospital with severe abdominal pain. His father alleged doctors behaved suspiciously. “They took him out within 25 minutes after taking him for surgery… tried to leave… were evasive,” he said, adding he alerted police and recorded the indoor file. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said an ultrasound later confirmed the gall bladder was removed. “Negligence was established in the health department inquiry… FIR was registered on the board’s recommendation,” he said, adding arrests will follow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said an ultrasound later confirmed the gall bladder was removed. “Negligence was established in the health department inquiry… FIR was registered on the board’s recommendation,” he said, adding arrests will follow. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON