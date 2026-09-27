Police seized around 500kg of “inedible” paneer being transported to Gurugram on Friday night, followed by an additional 100 kg intercepted from a truck on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The seizure took place during an inspection of a canter (mini truck) by Rojka Mev police in the Punhana area,after which officials from the Nuh food safety team examined the consignment.

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According to a statement issued by the food safety department, the paneer was “unfit for human consumption.”

The driver transporting the paneer is a resident of Bajidpur, Punhana. He told officials that the consignment was being taken to Gurugram for supply to different food business operators (FBOs), the department said.

Officials said the department is currently identifying the owners of the trucks.

The food department stated that the paneer was carefully buried in a pit in Punhana to prevent its recovery, reuse, or diversion for human consumption.

The operation was monitored by Haryana Food and Drugs Administration commissioner Manoj Kumar, officials said.

The department said further action would be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and regulations framed under it. The press note, however, did not specify whether any case had been registered or if a sample of the paneer was collected for laboratory testing.

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{{^usCountry}} “The primary objective of the food safety department is to ensure that unsafe or unfit food does not reach consumers. Field teams have been directed to take prompt action wherever such food articles are detected and to ensure their proper disposal,” said Mewat food safety officer Vikash Jaglan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The primary objective of the food safety department is to ensure that unsafe or unfit food does not reach consumers. Field teams have been directed to take prompt action wherever such food articles are detected and to ensure their proper disposal,” said Mewat food safety officer Vikash Jaglan. {{/usCountry}}

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The department also advised food business operators and transporters to maintain hygiene and proper storage and transportation conditions, ensuring only food fit for human consumption is transported or offered for sale.

The action comes amid food safety checks in the region, with authorities examining food items being transported for commercial supply.