Gurugram: The Nuh police launched a search operation at suspected hideouts of 12 most wanted criminals in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. Hideouts of 12 wanted criminals raided by 200 cops in Nuh

Police said simultaneous raids were conducted at residential and other premises linked to the criminals, adding that the entire operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus between gangsters and criminals, cow smugglers and drug traffickers operating from Nuh.

Police said the suspects evaded arrest, but the teams seized important documents from their houses.

Nuh superintendent of police, Varun Singla, said they formed 12 teams and the operation was carried out from 4am onwards. “More than 300 suspected hideouts of anti-social elements were raided during the operation carried out by at least 200 policemen,” he said.

Singla said the entire operation was planned after the interrogation of several people with links to the recently-busted modules backed by the wanted criminals.

“We had identified the five most wanted criminals — three of them are from different villages of Punhana area, while two are from Rozka Meo and Nagina areas. The rest of the seven criminals carrying rewards for their arrests are from different areas of the district — two from Bichhor, two from Sadar Tauru, and three from Firozepur Jhirka,” the SP said.

Singla said police conducted thorough searches at the houses and other premises linked to the criminals and also collected data stored in electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examination.

Police said to keep their personnel secure, the raiding teams were provided with modern weapons and bulletproof jackets.

Police said families of the suspects had pelted stones and assaulted policemen in the past and they took no chances.

Incidentally, on April 28, over 125 suspects, allegedly involved in financial frauds were arrested following simultaneous raids at 300 locations across 14 villages of Nuh. The raids were carried out by over 5,000 police personnel during an overnight operation to crack down on cyber crime.

