Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested

The special investigation team (SIT) of Nuh police late on Thursday arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan for his alleged involvement in the communal violence that rocked the Haryana district during the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31, police officials aware about the matter said on Friday.

Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan. (Photo from X.)

The violence left six people, including two policemen, dead and at least 88 others injured.

Confirming the arrest, Satish Kumar, deputy superintendent of police of Ferozepur Jhirka (Nuh), said, “Yes, he has been arrested for his alleged role in the communal violence of July 31. However, due to security reasons, we can’t disclose right now from where he was arrested or at which location he has been kept for questioning.”

The SIT led by Kumar, which is one of the three teams investigating the violence case, had twice summoned Khan, but the Congress MLA failed to appear before the probe team on August 31 and September 10.

Khan’s arrest came within a few hours of his relief petition being taken up for urgent hearing by the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday. Khan appealed to the court that the SIT should not arrest him as he has been falsely implicated, but the state government submitted in its counter that his name was included in an FIR registered at the Nagina police station on August 1.

The state government claimed that Khan, who is an MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, was found to be in constant touch with a suspect named Taufiq, who has already been arrested in connection with the case. The high court has directed the Congress MLA to appeal to a lower court for bail.