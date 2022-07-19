On Nuh murder, Congress's demands for Haryana govt: 'Judicial probe, ₹5 crore for slain cop's kin...'
The Congress on Tuesday came out with a list of three demands for the Haryana government over the mowing down of a senior police officer by the mining mafia in the state's Nuh district.
Also Read | ‘Will take strictest possible action’: Haryana CM after mining mafia mows down senior police officer
“We have the following demands: a judicial probe under the supervision of the chief justice or a sitting judge of the high court, and that the mafia-white collar nexus be exposed within 30 days; arrests of the real mining mafia and not just their small-time workers on the ground; and a compensation of ₹5 crore and job for the slain DSP's kin,” Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress's senior leader from Haryana, said in a Twitter post.
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already announced financial compensation for DSP Surender Singh's family and job for one member of the victim's family.