On Nuh murder, Congress's demands for Haryana govt: 'Judicial probe, 5 crore for slain cop's kin...'

The party's senior leader from the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, who put out these demands, described the police officer's murder by the mining mafia as an example of ‘fearless jungle raj’.
Haryana Police DSP Surender Singh, who died while trying to stop a dump truck allegedly involved in illegal mining, run over (Haryana Police)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 05:33 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Congress on Tuesday came out with a list of three demands for the Haryana government over the mowing down of a senior police officer by the mining mafia in the state's Nuh district.

“We have the following demands: a judicial probe under the supervision of the chief justice or a sitting judge of the high court, and that the mafia-white collar nexus be exposed within 30 days; arrests of the real mining mafia and not just their small-time workers on the ground; and a compensation of 5 crore and job for the slain DSP's kin,” Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress's senior leader from Haryana, said in a Twitter post.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already announced financial compensation for DSP Surender Singh's family and job for one member of the victim's family.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

