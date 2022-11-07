One killed, 2 injured in Gurugram as car stunt proves fatal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 07, 2022 07:36 PM IST

Assistant Commissioner of Police Preetpal Singh said that the people in the car were under the influence of alcohol.

ANI |

One person was killed and two others were injured as they were hit by a driver performing stunts with his car in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

"7 accused have been arrested and two cars impounded," said ACP Preetpal Singh.

Further investigation is underway.

