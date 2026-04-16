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Open dumping of waste in Gurugram Sector 12 bus stand raises concern

Locals in Gurugram's Sector 12 bus stand are frustrated by garbage accumulation and poor disposal, calling it an informal dumping ground despite municipal bylaws.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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Commuters and locals have raised concerns over the condition of the Gurugram’s Sector 12 bus stand, alleging the location is filled with garbage and lacks a proper garbage disposal system.

Locals said the site has turned into an informal dumping ground. (HT)

According to locals, a large heap of waste has been accumulatingsince many months within the premises near the public toilet. They said site has turned into an informal dumping ground.

During a spot check conducted by HT on Tuesday, the garbage pile was found partially charred, following a fire that broke out on Sunday morning.

Shopkeepers and workers told HT that waste is being collected from the bus stand and nearby areas and dumped into the plot without segregation or permission. The dumped waste is not collected daily, leaving the area dirty.

Jitender Kumar, a sanitation worker posted at the public toilet said that municipal sanitation trucks visit the site only once a week. “Garbage, mostly plastic waste keeps piling up. There is no regular lifting, and the waste eventually becomes unmanageable,” he said.

To be sure, sanitation workers in the premises are deployed by the roadways department.

HT tried to reach the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sanitation officer of the area, Harsh Chawla, but he denied being responsible for the area.The bus stand in Sector 12 falls under Zone-III of Gurugram, where Chawla is the sanitation officer.

MCG joint commissioner-3 Jaiveer Yadav said that the Haryana Roadways is responsible for cleaning the bus stand.

“The area falls under Zone-III, but the internal cleaning of the bus stand premises is the responsibility of the roadways department. MCG does arrange for a pickup of bulk waste if any request is put forth by the roadways,” said Yadav.

“MCG is planning to upscale cleaning practices across Gurugram. We will increase monitoring of areas where open dumping and burning takes place,” he added.

 
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