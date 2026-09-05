Outsider: ‘Delivery boom hasn’t dimmed table-side dining’

Gurugram: When 36-year-old Akash Saini moved from Delhi to Gurugram in 2010, the Millennium City was still in the making. Wide stretches of open land were giving way to high-rises, and the local food scenario was starting to change. Saini, who had spent 16 years in the food business, chose to start a restaurant in Sector 45.

Akash Saini

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“Food is meant to be eaten fresh off the flame, right at the table,” Saini said. “When you pack hot food into plastic boxes and send it on the back of a bike, the soul of the dish is lost. The crispness fades, gravies turn heavy, and you lose the true flavour. Convenience came in, but it pushed aside the warmth of a proper dinner out.”

According to Saini, the rush brought by food delivery apps is sceptical. “A lot of these quick-delivery setups cut corners on freshness with pre-cooked, reheated batches,” he said. “Older restaurants carry a legacy. We prep from scratch daily. There’s this notion that eating out is inherently unhealthy, but it entirely depends on where you go. When food is cooked with clean intent and fresh produce, dining out is not considered unhealthy. It’s all about choosing right.”

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{{^usCountry}} Over the last five years, Gurugram’s increasing population invited fierce competition and altered tastes. Saini said traditional Indian snacks and street food took a hit, as younger diners are increasingly leaning toward pasta, noodles, and continental cuisine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the last five years, Gurugram’s increasing population invited fierce competition and altered tastes. Saini said traditional Indian snacks and street food took a hit, as younger diners are increasingly leaning toward pasta, noodles, and continental cuisine. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our Indian snacks and street staples have incredible depth and balance, but that essence is getting sidelined,” he said. “Our loyal patrons are largely 35 and older—people who value that rooted taste. The younger crowd tends to chase aesthetics, moody lighting, and trendy menus over substance.”

To bridge the gap without abandoning their core values, Saini said that Raj Restaurant adapted by adding Chinese and continental selections, alongside extending their hours late into the night.

“I genuinely love the food business, not just the cooking, but the quiet satisfaction of placing a steaming hot plate in front of someone and watching them relish it,” he said. “Aesthetic cafes and online food delivery apps are all convenient, but those who truly care about what they put on their plate will always seek out a table, not a takeaway parcel.”

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Akash Saini lives in Sector 46 Gurugram and runs Raj Restaurant