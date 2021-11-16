Over 100 new monitors across Gurugram by January for localised monitoring of air quality

In the next two months, Gurugram will get over 100 new low-cost monitors for air quality and weather parameters, said officials of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Monday. These monitors will be installed on the terrace of a community centre in every sector to monitor levels of PM 2.5, PM 10 (particulate matter, which experts consider primary pollutants in Delhi-NCR), noise pollution, wind speed and direction, among others.

“We will expand the number of air quality monitors in Gurugram and are aiming to install one such monitor in every sector in association with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram by January. These monitors will be installed at community centres in every sector,” said Subhash Yadav, head of the urban environment division, GMDA.

“These structures will monitor air and noise pollution levels along with weather parameters such as rainfall, wind velocity, temperature, wind direction and humidity. These monitors will directly transmit the data to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of GMDA and we will know which area has more of air pollution or noise pollution,” he said. He added that these monitors will help in localised monitoring of pollution levels, according to which measures to curb pollution can be implemented.

Gurugram has 115 sectors as well as separate colonies, such as Shivaji Nagar, Civil Lines, Chandan Vihar, Palam Vihar.

Yadav said that these monitors will be in addition to five low-cost air quality monitors that are likely to be set up in the city as part of the second phase of Project Air Care. As part of Project Air Care, GMDA is working on installing real-time air quality display monitors at nine locations in the city where outdoor air purifiers are already installed.

The city at present has 24 air quality monitors, which include four air quality monitors of the Central Pollution Control Board and low-cost monitors installed by GMDA.

In January 2020, GMDA installed 20 of its own low-cost monitors, procured through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, for realtime monitoring and localised remedial action. These monitors are installed at Vatika Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk, Sector 32, Mayfield Garden, Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park, Sector 42, Sector 47, Sector 30, Sohna Chowk, Ghoda Chowk, Sector 14, Atul Kataria Chowk, Sector 18, Rezang La Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Shyam Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Belvedere Tower Metro station, TERI Golf Course at Bandhwari, and TERI retreat centre at Bandhwari.

Air quality experts in the city welcomed the decision and said that this will help monitor local sources of pollution better.

Sachin Panwar, a city-based independent air quality scientist, said, “If the implementation is done properly then this will give us more data and help in tracking local sources of pollution. At present, if there is a fire due to any reason, it does not always gets noticed as there may or may not be an air quality monitor near the location. This is a good move, but will help only if it is implemented properly and on time.”