Over 12 fire incidents reported in Gurugram on Diwali: Fire department officials

More than 12 fire incidents were reported across Gurugram on Diwali on Sunday, including several major blazes at shops, residential buildings and other establishments, officials said on Monday. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

Gurugram, India-November 08, 2026: Firefighters trying to control a blaze at Payal Iron and Hardware Traders on Khandsa Road near DAV High School. Around 25 fire tenders from multiple fire stations were deployed, and the fire was brought under control after three hours, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 08 November 2026. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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A major fire broke out at a hardware store on Khandsa Road around 2.50 pm on Sunday. More than 20 fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, which took around three hours to bring under control, fire department officials said.

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Another major fire broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey building in Orchid Crescent, DLF Phase 4, around 8.30 pm.

According to preliminary information, the fire was triggered by a powerful short circuit in the building’s electrical panel. Sparks quickly turned into flames, engulfing the panel and spreading to parts of the ground floor. Thick smoke soon filled the premises, prompting residents to evacuate.

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{{^usCountry}} The fire department and local police were alerted, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. The blaze was contained before it could spread to the upper floors or adjoining houses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire department and local police were alerted, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. The blaze was contained before it could spread to the upper floors or adjoining houses. {{/usCountry}}

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A fire was also reported at a shop in Sadar Bazar, triggering panic in the busy market. Another incident occurred at J Tower in Police Lines, where firefighters managed to contain the blaze.

In Arjun Nagar, a scrap shop caught fire, with stored waste material and plastic items causing the flames to spread rapidly. Firefighters eventually brought the situation under control.

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A shop opposite Krishna Palace in Nai Basti also caught fire. In Rajiv Nagar, Sector 13, a fire at a bicycle shop damaged several bicycles and other goods.

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Another fire was reported at a house in Sector 67, where household belongings were gutted before firefighters brought the blaze under control. A scrap shop near Jodi village was also among the locations where a fire was reported.

A senior fire safety officer said most of the incidents were triggered by sparks from firecrackers landing on shops, houses and other properties.

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Meanwhile, HT had earlier reported that the Gurugram Fire Department had deployed 10 fire department vehicles at key public locations across the district from November 4 to November 9 to respond to emergency calls during Diwali.