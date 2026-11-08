Diwali diya sparks fire at Manesar rubber unit; liquor vend gutted in separate blaze
Fire officials said a diya left burning during Diwali celebrations triggered the blaze at the rubber factory
A fire broke out at a rubber manufacturing unit in Sector 6 of IMT Manesar on Saturday morning, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky. Fire officials said a diya left burning during Diwali celebrations triggered the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Officials said they received information about the fire around 9.40am, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.
The fire spread rapidly due to large quantities of raw rubber and finished products stored inside the unit, making firefighting operations challenging, officials said.
Firefighters launched simultaneous operations from multiple sides of the factory to contain the flames.
Lalit Kumar, fire safety officer at the IMT Manesar fire station, said no casualties were reported. “No one was trapped inside or injured in the incident,” he said.
Asked about the cause of the fire, Kumar said a diya left burning on a table during Diwali celebrations had triggered the blaze. “The diya was lit and left on a table and the flames subsequently spread,” he said.
Officials said rubber material stored inside the factory was damaged, but the extent of the financial loss was yet to be assessed.
In a separate incident, a fire gutted a country liquor outlet in Sector 49 on Friday morning, fire department officials said on Saturday.
The outlet and its stock were completely destroyed, while a neighbouring shop sustained damage to its air conditioners, furniture and liquor bottles. No injuries were reported.
Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.
Officials suspect the fire started after someone set fire to garbage behind the liquor shops. The flames subsequently spread to the country liquor outlet and adjoining premises.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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