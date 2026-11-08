Diwali diya sparks fire at Manesar rubber unit; liquor vend gutted in separate blaze

A fire broke out at a rubber manufacturing unit in Sector 6 of IMT Manesar on Saturday morning, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky. Fire officials said a diya left burning during Diwali celebrations triggered the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Officials said they received information about the fire around 9.40am, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

The fire spread rapidly due to large quantities of raw rubber and finished products stored inside the unit, making firefighting operations challenging, officials said.

Firefighters launched simultaneous operations from multiple sides of the factory to contain the flames.

Lalit Kumar, fire safety officer at the IMT Manesar fire station, said no casualties were reported. “No one was trapped inside or injured in the incident,” he said.

Asked about the cause of the fire, Kumar said a diya left burning on a table during Diwali celebrations had triggered the blaze. “The diya was lit and left on a table and the flames subsequently spread,” he said.

Officials said rubber material stored inside the factory was damaged, but the extent of the financial loss was yet to be assessed.

In a separate incident, a fire gutted a country liquor outlet in Sector 49 on Friday morning, fire department officials said on Saturday.

The outlet and its stock were completely destroyed, while a neighbouring shop sustained damage to its air conditioners, furniture and liquor bottles. No injuries were reported.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Officials suspect the fire started after someone set fire to garbage behind the liquor shops. The flames subsequently spread to the country liquor outlet and adjoining premises.