Palwal man, minor held for neighbour’s murder over alleged blackmail

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested and a minor apprehended for allegedly murdering their neighbour in Palwal after he reportedly made an attempt to blackmail one of them, police said on Monday.

On the complaint of the victim’s brother, Kamal, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Palwal City police station on Saturday. (Representational image)

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Police said the suspect, Amit Kumar alias Babu, was arrested on Saturday and taken on one-day police remand after being produced before a court on Sunday. Based on his alleged confession, police learnt of the involvement of a 15-year-old boy, who was apprehended on Monday.

The victim was identified as Govind Kumar, 28, from Palwal City. He had gone missing on June 24. His partially decomposed body was recovered from a secluded forested area in Sector 6, Gurugram, on Saturday morning. Based on an identity card and a damaged vehicle registration plate recovered from the spot, police established his identity and contacted his family, who identified the body.

Sub-inspector Amit Kumar, station house officer of Palwal City police station, said there was a financial dispute between the victim and the suspect.

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{{^usCountry}} “Recently, Govind came to know that Amit Kumar was in a live-in relationship and that Amit’s family, who lived in another part of Palwal, were unaware of it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Recently, Govind came to know that Amit Kumar was in a live-in relationship and that Amit’s family, who lived in another part of Palwal, were unaware of it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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SHO Kumar said the victim allegedly tried to blackmail the suspect to recover the money owed to him, which allegedly enraged Amit Kumar.

“On the night of June 24, the suspect and the minor invited Govind to drink with them and resolve the dispute. They allegedly made him consume large quantities of alcohol. After he became intoxicated, they smashed his head with bricks and stones before fleeing with his motorcycle,” he said.

On the complaint of the victim’s brother, Kamal, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Palwal City police station on Saturday. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.