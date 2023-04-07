Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man killed after a Speeding car rams another at KMP e-way

Man killed after a Speeding car rams another at KMP e-way

ByDebashish Karmakar
Apr 07, 2023 12:42 AM IST

A manager of the Pataudi Palace was killed in a car accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Farrukhnagar. The driver of the car that hit him fled.

Gurugram: A 42-year-old man was killed after his vehicle was allegedly hit by a speeding car on Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Farrukhnagar on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.

Man killed after a Speeding car rams another at KMP e-way
Man killed after a Speeding car rams another at KMP e-way

According to police, the deceased, identified as Naresh Vats, was the manager of the Pataudi Palace. He was returning to his residence in southwest Delhi’s Mundhela Kalan in a Maruti Alto when a speeding Honda Amaze rammed his car from behind, police said.

Investigators said that the impact led to the Amaze veering off course and screeching to a halt on the opposite lane of the expressway, while the rear of the Alto was completely destroyed. The driver of the Amaze left his car at the spot and fled on foot, officials in the know of the matter said.

Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said that the airbags of the Amaze deployed on impact, which saved the driver from sustaining severe injury.

According to police, commuters travelling on the expressway reached out to the police control room, and a police team reached the spot, followed by an ambulance. Vats was rushed to a hospital where he died during the treatment.

Police registered an FIR against the Amaze driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday based on the complaint of the deceased’s older brother Mukesh Vats.

Inspector Jitender Singh, station house officer, Farrukhnagar police station, said that they have tracked the details of the driver of the Amaze, and will arrest him soon. “We seized both cars from the spot,” he added.

Police said after an autopsy, Vats’ body was handed over to the family on Thursday morning and further investigation is underway

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police complaint treatment hospital family driver impact arrest autopsy expressway gurugram ambulance vehicle body manager residence speeding car pataudi palace hit police control room farrukhnagar + 19 more
police complaint treatment hospital family driver impact arrest autopsy expressway gurugram ambulance vehicle body manager residence speeding car pataudi palace hit police control room farrukhnagar + 18 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out