PM to inaugurate Gurugram-Dausa section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway soon: Gurugram MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Gurugram-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway soon, as work on this section is almost complete, said Gurugram MP and union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday.

Singh, who attended a meeting with union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday, said a key proposal to build an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk has been approved by the minister. Senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) also attended the meeting to review the highway projects being executed in Gururgam district.

After the meeting, Singh said the opening of the Gurugram-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will greatly reduce the burden on the Delhi-Jaipur highway and reduce congestion on Gurugram as well. “I was informed in the meeting by the transport minister that work on this section is almost complete and the ministry has sought time from the prime minister to inaugurate this project, which is expected to happen soon,” said Singh.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is being developed as an 8-lane access control green field expressway, which can be expanded to 12 lanes by adding 4 more lanes. A median of 21metres width is being built on this expressway, which can be reduced to widen the road, if needed.

In Haryana, the expressway will pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts.

Singh also said that the transport minister approved the proposal of constructing an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. Singh said Gadkari has also agreed that NHAI will give the additional ₹100crore required for constructing the elevated road. Presently, NHAI is working on building a surface road on this stretch.

Due to the increasing traffic, Singh said he had visited this road with GMDA and NHAI officials and all technical aspects were discussed in detail. “Based on technical discussion, it is quite clear that only an elevated road on this stretch will resolve congestion and help in managing traffic in this area for the next two decades,” he said.

Singh also said he was informed that work on the Gurugram section of the Dwarka expressway was nearing completion and this section will be opened for traffic in April next year.

During the meeting, Gadkari sought reasons for the delay in starting the construction of flyovers at Bilaspur Chowk, Bawal Chowk and underpass at Panchgaon chowk, said Singh. “Directions were issued to complete these works in the next 14 months,” he added.

