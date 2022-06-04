Police foil bid to kidnap teenager in Sadrana, three arrested

Police arrested three men, involved in a plan to kidnap the son of a city-based property dealer, from Sadrana village near Sultanpur lake on Thursday. The trio was on their way to abduct the minor when they were apprehended.

The men stole two cars at gunpoint - one from Sector 37D on May 16, and another from the manager of a multinational e-commerce firm at Jotram Chowk in Sector 95 at around 12.30am on May 26 - which they planned on using in the kidnapping.

The cars were recovered from their possession, along with a country made pistol and two live cartridges, said police. Investigating the car thefts, the crime unit of Farrukhnagar, headed by a sub-inspector Amit Kumar, made the arrests, and discovered the kidnapping plan.

According to police, the kidnappers planned to abduct the 14-year-old after he left home to attend coaching classes. Both the stolen cars were to be used for the kidnapping.

“One of the cars was to be used for abducting the boy, while the other was meant to be used for collecting the ransom money,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime).

The arrested were identified as Vinay (27), Amit (22) and Tushar (20), all residents of Farrukhnagar.

According to Sangwan, Vinay knew the property dealer, and had information about his wealth. “Vinay shared this information with the rest of his two associates after which they hatched the plan to kidnap his son for a ₹1 crore ransom,” he said.

The ACP further said that the three were not seasoned criminals and wanted to make a quick buck - Vinay is a computer science graduate, Amit, a third-year student of graduation, and Tushar a 12th grade pass out. The men have also been identified as drug addicts.

Police also seized a cold drink bottle from the trio, spiked with sedatives, meant to be administered to the child.

The three have been remanded to judicial custody on Friday, after being produced in court.