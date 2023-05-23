Amid lack of infra upgrade, several areas in Gurugram stare at water shortage

At least 20 areas of the city are in the grip of an acute water supply crisis owing to the poor infrastructure at the boosting stations of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), admitted municipal officials on Tuesday, adding that the tanks at the boosting stations have been filled with sludge for want of maintenance.

People fill water from a roadside tap on a hot summer day at Old MG Road, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The worst affected by the supply shortage are the residents of Sushant Lok-1, 2, DLF, Ardee City, Greewood City, Palam Vihar, sectors 45, 9A, 23 and 28, who are finding it difficult to cope amid the steadily rising temperature.

MCG officials said there are 138 boosting stations within the municipal limits but most of them are in poor shape owing to lack of maintenance. Even the new and developing sectors are reeling under the crisis, they said.

Residents alleged that machinery, electrical panels, old pipelines and valves at the boosting stations keep developing snags, affecting regular supply.

Rajkumar Yadav, president of residents’ welfare association of Sector 46, said the poor infrastructure is affecting distribution. “Every day, a new problem arises and supply is interrupted and residents have to call for a water tanker. Despite repeated complaints, MCG officials are not visiting the boosting station to check the cause of the problem,” he said.

MCG officials said they conducted a survey last year in February, which revealed that of the 138 boosting stations, 25 are closed since construction, 77 are in a poor shape and 19 do not have electricity connections.

PC Meena, commissioner of MCG, said, “It has come to light that at 90% of boosting stations, sludge is frozen in the water tanks.” The aim now is to repair all stations so that supply is streamlined, he said.

Chaitali Mandhotra, member, Ardee City RWA, said regular supply itself is inadequate and even a minor snag or blip in a pump or valve magnify the shortage and prolong it for another four or five days. “Last week, the sluice valve became dysfunctional. The GMDA supply stoppage added to our woes on May 18. We are still recuperating. We have been following up with the MCG on the installation of a six inch pipeline for enhanced GMDA supply since the past one year. Till date, there has been no progress,” she said.

Dinesh Vashisht , president, RWA, Sectors 3, 5 and 6, said the condition of the boosting stations in old Gurugram is the worst. “Since the past three to four years, the tanks have not been cleaned at all, despite tenders worth lakhs of rupees being passed every month for their cleaning. Most of these water tanks have leakage issues, while others do not have motors or generators,” he said.

Boosting stations are closed due to non-availability of electricity and water connections in Sushant Lok, Sector 45, Sector 9A, Sector 23, Sirhaul, Chakkarpur, Saraswati Vihar, and DLF Block U, said officials.

MCG officials said the water supply in the city is being handed over to private agencies.

After the survey report in February last year, the MCG commissioner ordered cleaning and repair of all boosting stations and installation of new machinery, but more than a year later, there is no improvement in the condition of these boosting stations, said residents.

Radhey Shyam, chief engineer, MCG, said repair work on boosting stations is undertaken from time to time in the city. “Machinery is also changed. For those stations that do not have electricity, a letter has been sent to the electricity department seeking new connections,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail