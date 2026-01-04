Power tariff hearing on Jan 8 as Haryana discoms seek hike

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) is set to hold a public hearing on January 8 in Panchkula to consider electricity tariff proposals for the financial year 2026–27, officials said on Friday. Discoms have projected ₹51,156.71 crore ARR for FY27 against ₹48,394.77 crore for FY25, reflecting rising cost estimates. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The hearing will be held in the HERC courtroom and will take up petitions filed by Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). The commission has invited objections, suggestions and comments from consumers and other stakeholders on the petitions till January 4 and the documents are available on the websites of UHBVN, DHBVN and HERC.

Notably, the UHBVN and DHBVN submitted their annual revenue requirement (ARR) petitions to the commission on November 28 last year. These also include a true-up (actual cost and revenue calculated against the estimates provided earlier) for FY 2024–25, indicating completion of the audit for that year.

As per the filings, the two discoms have sought a combined ARR of ₹48,394.77 crore for FY 2024–25, while for FY 2026–27 they have projected a higher ARR of ₹51,156.71 crore.

Separately, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) filed their ARR petitions on November 26. Objections to these petitions will also be accepted till January 4, with the public hearing scheduled for January 7.

All submissions will be recorded during the hearings on January 7 and 8 in the presence of HERC chairman Nand Lal Sharma and members Mukesh Garg and Shiv Kumar. The commission is required to pass tariff orders within 120 days of the filing of petitions, as per the Electricity Act 2003.