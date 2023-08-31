Haryana chief secy holds review meet of preparations for G20 Sherpa event in Nuh

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Thursday that the state government’s preparations for the upcoming Sherpa meeting for the G20 Summit in Nuh and Gurugram districts are well underway, and the roads leading to the venue are being repaired, greened up, and beautified to welcome the delegates from participating countries.

A hoarding for the G20 Sherpa meeting is installed on the Naurangpur-Tauru Road near National Highway 48 in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Kaushal was presiding over a meeting with senior officials from the state government and the district administrations of Nuh and Gurugram in Delhi. “As the penultimate event before the G20 summit, all arrangements must be executed with precision so that the delegates participating in the meeting have a positive impression of Nuh, Gurugram, and Haryana,” he told officials.

The fourth Sherpa meeting under the G20 will be held from September 3 to September 7 at the ITC Grand Bharat in district Nuh, near Tauru. Both the Gurugram and Nuh district administrations are preparing for the event.

Road repair work on the Naurangpur-Tauru Road near Bar-Gujjar village in Gurugram on Thursday. NHAI said work on improving the roads from the Delhi border to the venue has been completed. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials at the meeting also announced that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will host a dinner for the delegates. Kaushal instructed all officers involved in the event to remain vigilant on the days of the Sherpa meeting and ensure that there are no gaps related to their department. Kaushal also reviewed the arrangements and plans for road improvement, cleanliness, illumination, security, and traffic movement, among other things.

Concerning their departments’ preparations, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) said that work on improving the roads from the Delhi border to the venue has been completed. They also said that work on cleanliness and beautification has been completed, and plans for streetlights are being made.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fourth Sherpa meeting under the G20 will be held from September 3 to September 7 at the ITC Grand Bharat in district Nuh, near Tauru. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Kaushal directed the Nuh deputy commissioner to appoint a senior officer to inspect the streetlights. He also instructed them to send video recordings of road improvement work.

Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora said tight security arrangements will be made for the Sherpa meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

G Anupama, additional chief secretary of the health department, said that to deal with any emergency, five ambulances with advanced life support facilities will be deployed at the venue, as well as round-the-clock health services.

Officials also said that 23 liaison officers, including 19 HCS (Haryana Civil Service) and four IAS-level (Indian Administrative Service) officers, would be appointed to help the delegates, adding that these officers are receiving training in this regard.